New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,850 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

OKE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. 669,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

