New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 9,450 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AES were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $1,341,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AES by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in AES by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 61,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,310. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

