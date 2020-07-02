New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.47. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

