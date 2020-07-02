New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Receives $34.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in New York Times by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Times by 3.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in New York Times by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R raised its position in New York Times by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 195,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,499. New York Times has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $43.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

