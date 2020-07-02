Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $404,010.13

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $404,010.13 and approximately $249.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.01696572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00170969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00109592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

