Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Trading Down 3.1%

Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT) shares fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 123,250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 190,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Noront Resources (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

