OncoCyte Corp Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for OncoCyte in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,428. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,050,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $2,352,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

