OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $1.91. OncoCyte shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 31,074 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $2,352,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. State Street Corp grew its position in OncoCyte by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 1,511.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in OncoCyte by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

