ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,111 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,243,000 after buying an additional 83,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ONEOK by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,173,000 after buying an additional 393,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $273,719,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

