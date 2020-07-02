Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Paychex were worth $32,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Paychex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,680,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,437. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.