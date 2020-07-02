Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total value of $311,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,342 shares of company stock valued at $118,575,414. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded up $4.71 on Thursday, hitting $324.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.25. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

