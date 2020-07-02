Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $70.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Peloton traded as high as $60.10 and last traded at $59.97, with a volume of 242845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,724,264 shares of company stock valued at $201,567,618.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the first quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 245.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

