Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 60.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,687,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after purchasing an additional 490,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,975. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378 over the last ninety days.

PRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

