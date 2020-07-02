Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHD. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,955,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 44.8% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 406,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PHD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,736. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,804 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $184,025.76. Insiders have purchased 2,569,250 shares of company stock worth $23,877,166 in the last three months.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

