Piper Sandler Comments on Equity BancShares Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity BancShares in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

EQBK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.86. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

