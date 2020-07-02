Piper Sandler Cuts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $63.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,009. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,446,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

