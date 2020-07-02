Piper Sandler Cuts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $55.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $46.70. 3,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

