Piper Sandler Downgrades OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) to Neutral

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 6,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,428. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 1,511.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 160,135 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in OncoCyte by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

