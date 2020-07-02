Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) versus Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Head to Head Survey

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Erytech Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -152.78% -101.67% Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pluristem Therapeutics and Erytech Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Erytech Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 47.31%. Erytech Pharma has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.58%. Given Erytech Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Erytech Pharma is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Erytech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erytech Pharma has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Erytech Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $50,000.00 4,353.57 -$35.31 million N/A N/A Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$70.18 million ($3.92) -2.17

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Erytech Pharma.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Erytech Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has a collaboration agreement with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.