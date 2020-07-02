Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 76.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Polaris Industries stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,068. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

