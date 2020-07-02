Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

PLC traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

