Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Progress Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $38.33 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 98,365 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,715 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.