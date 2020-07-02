Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Position Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Progress Software worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $8,541,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 69,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Progress Software by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 113,255 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,958,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

PRGS stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $38.77. 331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,019. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

