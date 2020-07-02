PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill Sells 2,581 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $135,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares in the company, valued at $714,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PTCT opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after buying an additional 5,300,979 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,855.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,600,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,416,000 after buying an additional 1,519,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $19,528,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 365,512 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.