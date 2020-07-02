Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 569.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,066 shares of company stock worth $155,749 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

