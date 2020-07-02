Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for General Mills, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

GIS stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $61.50. 1,044,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after buying an additional 67,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $327,257,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 33,690 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $1,945,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,497.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,963,482. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

