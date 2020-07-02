Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Acushnet Holdings Corp Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acushnet in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Acushnet’s FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Acushnet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Acushnet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acushnet by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

