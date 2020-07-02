Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BCB Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 103,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

