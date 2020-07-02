Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Mercantil Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mercantil Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 11.26%.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $632.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.44. Mercantil Bank has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $23.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 99.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

