Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Palomar in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Palomar by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Palomar by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 102,375 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $36,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,211,092 shares of company stock valued at $74,465,825. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

