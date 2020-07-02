Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for FedEx Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for FedEx in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

FDX traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.50. 20,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 346,929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $52,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

