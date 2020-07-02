Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Reduced by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

MTB stock opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average is $131.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 828.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.