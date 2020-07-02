Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By Wedbush

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $88.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 291.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 40.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

