Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

GBCI opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 717.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 101,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

