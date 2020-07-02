Quant Trading Down 1.5% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Quant token can now be purchased for $8.08 or 0.00087515 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a total market capitalization of $97.59 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00332317 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011668 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000521 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016237 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

