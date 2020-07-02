Qutoutiao Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,635 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,699% compared to the average volume of 201 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QTT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Qutoutiao stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,749. Qutoutiao has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 43.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,417.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qutoutiao by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Qutoutiao by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qutoutiao by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,676,000. 3.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

