Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $2.30 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.53. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Range Resources shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 146,441 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after buying an additional 6,345,693 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 12,460,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 613,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,141,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 1,527,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after buying an additional 5,284,485 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,300,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 536,787 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.