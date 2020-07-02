RChain Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, RChain has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Bilaxy, AirSwap and IDEX. RChain has a total market cap of $11.37 million and $383,437.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.01704539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00171617 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00109598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, BitMart, AirSwap, IDEX, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

