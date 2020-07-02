Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at $18,885,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBC traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

