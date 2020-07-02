Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

RGA traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.41.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

