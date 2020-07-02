Ressources Minieres Radisson (CVE:RDS) Trading 1.9% Higher

Ressources Minieres Radisson Inc (CVE:RDS)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, 177,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 218,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00.

About Ressources Minieres Radisson (CVE:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It has a portfolio of three properties covering an area of 2,750.18 hectares. The company's primary project is the O'Brien gold project that includes Old O'Brien, 36 East, Vintage, and Kewagama zones consisting of 21 claims covering a total area of 637.10 hectares located in the central part of Cadillac Township, Abitibi, northwestern Quebec.

