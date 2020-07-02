Reviewing CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) & Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CENT PUERTO S A/S and Companhia Paranaense de Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 1 3 0 2.75

CENT PUERTO S A/S currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 188.46%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia.

Profitability

This table compares CENT PUERTO S A/S and Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENT PUERTO S A/S 21.16% 11.97% 6.07% Companhia Paranaense de Energia 12.14% 10.14% 4.79%

Volatility & Risk

CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CENT PUERTO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CENT PUERTO S A/S and Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENT PUERTO S A/S $606.52 million 0.65 $182.34 million $0.99 2.63 Companhia Paranaense de Energia $3.95 billion 0.80 $504.25 million $1.60 7.21

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has higher revenue and earnings than CENT PUERTO S A/S. CENT PUERTO S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Paranaense de Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia beats CENT PUERTO S A/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

