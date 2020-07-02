Reviewing Immunovant (IMVT) & Its Peers

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) is one of 50 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Immunovant to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Immunovant and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 7 0 3.00 Immunovant Competitors 84 156 164 5 2.22

Immunovant currently has a consensus target price of $31.83, suggesting a potential upside of 35.75%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A N/A N/A Immunovant Competitors -35.86% -49.54% -9.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -15.23 Immunovant Competitors $328.20 million -$127.97 million 1.36

Immunovant’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Immunovant beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy. The company was formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Immunovant, Inc. in December 2019. Immunovant, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

