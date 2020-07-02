Robert W. Baird Increases UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target to $206.00

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $187.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UNF. TheStreet upgraded UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

UNF stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.45. 481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,089. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in UniFirst by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

