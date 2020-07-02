Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 79.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCKT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

