Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 181,079 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 181,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $2,092,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $4,907,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NASDAQ WTRG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,020. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.