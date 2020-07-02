Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 130.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,293 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Athene worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Athene by 722.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 40.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Athene by 75.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

Get Athene alerts:

NYSE ATH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,325. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.