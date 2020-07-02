Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.38% of i3 Verticals worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 43.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 161,316 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

IIIV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,645. i3 Verticals Inc has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a market cap of $830.33 million, a P/E ratio of -199.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.45.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

