Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.30. 2,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,536. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

