Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,882 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Bunge worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,027,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

BG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. 5,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

